Railway users body meeting held

The 155th Madurai Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee meeting was held on Thursday through video conferencing on Thursday.

Divisional Railway Manager P. Ananth delivered the presidential address. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Rathipriya welcomed the members. The members held discussions with railway officials on improvement of amenities at various railway stations.

R. Pandiaraja was elected by other members as representative for Zonal Rail Users Consultative Committee.

Additional DRM T. Rameshbabu, Senior Divisional Operating Manager Rajesh Chandran, Divisional Engineers Narayanan, Rethina Kamaraj, William Jai and Hridayesh Kumar participated in the meeting.