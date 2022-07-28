Railway users body meeting held
The 155th Madurai Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee meeting was held on Thursday through video conferencing on Thursday.
Divisional Railway Manager P. Ananth delivered the presidential address. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Rathipriya welcomed the members. The members held discussions with railway officials on improvement of amenities at various railway stations.
R. Pandiaraja was elected by other members as representative for Zonal Rail Users Consultative Committee.
Additional DRM T. Rameshbabu, Senior Divisional Operating Manager Rajesh Chandran, Divisional Engineers Narayanan, Rethina Kamaraj, William Jai and Hridayesh Kumar participated in the meeting.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.