Railway unions stage protest against privatisation move

Members of Southern Railway Mazdoor Union (SRMU) and Dakshin Railway Employees Union (DREU) on Monday staged separate protests here against the Centre for its proposals to privatise public sector units.
SRMU divisional secretary J.M. Rafi said the Centre was proposing to abolish seven lakh posts in railways by 2023 by privatising express and goods trains and railway workshops. Instead of an average annual expenditure of ₹10,283 towards medical expenses for treatment given to railway employees, pensioners and their family members through railway hospitals, the Centre was wasting public money to the tune of ₹28,000 in the guise of medical insurance premium.
The union also wanted the government to give up its proposal to provide compulsory retirement for employees aged 55 years or 30 years of service.
At the protest organised by DREU, its divisional secretary R. Sankaranarayanan demanded that passenger trains should be operated on Madurai-Rameswaram and Madurai-Shencottah sections. Besides, unreserved coaches should be attached to express trains.
The concessions that were earlier given to women, differently abled persons and senior citizens should be restored. The new pension scheme should be abolished, dearness allowance that was frozen should be restored and night duty allowance given to all cadres of officers.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath