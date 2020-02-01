Railway unions oppose privatisation move of train services

MADURAI

Railway employees unions have objected to the Centre's move for privatisation of train services.

In a statement, the Divisional secretary of Southern Railway Mazdoor Union, J.M. Rafi said that disinvestment of public sector units will lead to extinction of PSUs in future.

He added that of proposal to operate 150 private trains as announced in the the Union Budget will cripple the Department of Railways.

The union assistant divisional secretary V. Ramkumar said that the private sector will come forward only to operate trains on the most profitable routes leaving unprofitable routes to the railway administration.

Consequently, the Department of Railway will face huge loss and go the BSNL way.

Dakshin Railway Employees' Union too has opposed to the move of operating 150 private trains.

Its divisional secretary R. Sankaranarayanan said that among 150 private trains, 11 trains have been identified in Southern Railway.

The private players would be given a free hand in fixing the train fare leading to exorbitant increase in train fare that would badly affect the passengers.

Similarly, the move to operate Kisan cargo trains through private players will not benefit the farmers in transporting their produce as the private players would not provide them any freight fare concession.

The union said that the budget has not made any announcement on filling up of 3 lakh vacant posts in Indian Railways.