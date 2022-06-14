Railway unions, CITU protest operation of private tourist train

Railway unions on Tuesday held demonstrations against the Centre's attempt to operate private tourist trains. They said the move would burden the common man with additional fare and rob job opportunities in government sector.

At a protest jointly organised by Dakshin Railway Employees' Union (DREU) and CITU, CPI(M) Madurai urban district secretary M. Ganesan condemned the introduction of a private tourist train between Coimbatore and Shirdi.

He said the private operator was collecting higher fare which was not affordable by the common man.

DREU divisional joint secretary R. Sankaranarayanan said the introduction of the new tourist train was only a beginning of privatisation of the railways. "With such a huge fare, the BJP has revealed that it has no real interest either in the nation or on spirituality."

While minorities were given concession for their pilgrimage, the BJP government was charging higher than normal fare from Hindus, he added.

The private players were not ready to improve the railway network, but were only eyeing the profit made by using the infrastructure of the railways, CITU district secretary R. Deivaraj told the protesters.

In a separate demonstration, Southern Railway Mazdoor Union divisional secretary J. M. Rafi wanted the Centre to give up the move to privatise 100 important rail routes under ‘Bharat Gaurav’.

The higher fare fixed by the private player for the Coimabtore-Shridi tourist train had caused disappointment among passengers. The Centre should not privatise profit-making public sector units. Similarly, the assets of PSUs should not be sold to private entities in the name of monetisation, he said.

Union assistant divisional secretary V. Ramkumar was present.