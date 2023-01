January 10, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - KOVILPATTI

Principal Chief Electrical Engineer of Southern Railway Siddhartha inspected the electrification work along the 22-km-long second track between Kovilpatti and Kadambur on Tuesday.

During the inspection from the special train that left Kadambur railway station at 10.30 a.m., Mr. Siddhartha inspected the railway gates en route and the substation at Kadambur. He also inquired about possible power interruptions.