Railway technician who detected crack gets safety award

June 05, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST

He detected a crack in a bogie of a moving train at Shencottai

Carriage and Wagon Technician of Sengottai railway station, S. Raghupathy, who was instrumental in detecting a developing sole bar crack of a bogie of Kollam - Chennai Egmore Express at Sengottai on Sunday was honoured with a safety award.

Mr. Ragupathy was conducting a rolling in examination (safety checks conducted while a train enters the platform to ensure safe working of train locomotive and coaches) detected a developing sole bar crack on the trailing bogie of S3 coach.

Based on his detection, the coach was detached from the formation at Sengottai and another sleeper coach was added to the formation in Madurai.

Madurai Divisional Railway Manager P. Ananth presented the safety award on Monday in appreciation of his dedication to duty, prompt reporting and overall safety consciousness.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager T. Ramesh Babu, Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer P. Satheesh Saravanan and Senior Divisional Safety Officer Mohaidheen Pitchai were present.

