HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Railway technician who detected crack gets safety award

June 05, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Carriage and Wagon Technician of Sengottai railway station S. Raghupathy receives a safety award from Madurai Divisional Railway Manager P. Ananth on Monday.

Carriage and Wagon Technician of Sengottai railway station S. Raghupathy receives a safety award from Madurai Divisional Railway Manager P. Ananth on Monday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

He detected a crack in a bogie of a moving train at Shencottai

Carriage and Wagon Technician of Sengottai railway station, S. Raghupathy, who was instrumental in detecting a developing sole bar crack of a bogie of Kollam - Chennai Egmore Express at Sengottai on Sunday was honoured with a safety award.

Mr. Ragupathy was conducting a rolling in examination (safety checks conducted while a train enters the platform to ensure safe working of train locomotive and coaches) detected a developing sole bar crack on the trailing bogie of S3 coach.

Based on his detection, the coach was detached from the formation at Sengottai and another sleeper coach was added to the formation in Madurai.

Madurai Divisional Railway Manager P. Ananth presented the safety award on Monday in appreciation of his dedication to duty, prompt reporting and overall safety consciousness.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager T. Ramesh Babu, Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer P. Satheesh Saravanan and Senior Divisional Safety Officer Mohaidheen Pitchai were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.