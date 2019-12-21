Railway station inspected

Ramanathapuram

Ramesh Chandra Ratn, Chairman Passengers Services Committee (PSC), under the Ministry of Railways, on Saturday inspected the passenger amenities at Rameswaram Railway Station and expressed satisfaction with the facilities.

Accompanied by PSC members – Venkataramani, M N Sundar and Panchanan Rout, the Chairman interacted with passengers and general public at the Railway station and expressed satisfaction with the facilities. After finding shortage of fans in the waiting arena, he asked the officials to provide additional fans for the convenience of passengers.

Mr. Ratn who visited catering stalls and water vending machines, directed the officials to ensure quality food and eatables and potable water supply at the railway stations. He, along with officials also inspected the more than century old Pamban Rail Bridge at Pamban,

Senior Railway officials, including Additional Divisional Railway Manger Lalit Kumar Mansukahani and Senior Divisional Commercial Manager V Prasanna were present during the inspection.