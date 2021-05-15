In view of the lockdown, continuing pandemic and poor patronage in trains, reservation centres in the following places in Madurai division will be closed from May 16 to 23: Ambaturai, Madurai West Entry, Alwar Thirunagari, Kachanavilai, Kallidaikurichi, Kurumbur, Melur, Kizhapuliyur, Pamban, Palayamkottai, Pettai, Ravanasamudram and Thathankulam.
Railway reservation centres to be temporarily closed
Special Correspondent
MADURAI ,
May 15, 2021 17:29 IST
Special Correspondent
MADURAI ,
May 15, 2021 17:29 IST
