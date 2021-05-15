Madurai

Railway reservation centres to be temporarily closed

In view of the lockdown, continuing pandemic and poor patronage in trains, reservation centres in the following places in Madurai division will be closed from May 16 to 23: Ambaturai, Madurai West Entry, Alwar Thirunagari, Kachanavilai, Kallidaikurichi, Kurumbur, Melur, Kizhapuliyur, Pamban, Palayamkottai, Pettai, Ravanasamudram and Thathankulam.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2021 5:29:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/railway-reservation-centres-to-be-temporarily-closed/article34565531.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY