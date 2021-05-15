Railway reservation centres to be temporarily closed

In view of the lockdown, continuing pandemic and poor patronage in trains, reservation centres in the following places in Madurai division will be closed from May 16 to 23: Ambaturai, Madurai West Entry, Alwar Thirunagari, Kachanavilai, Kallidaikurichi, Kurumbur, Melur, Kizhapuliyur, Pamban, Palayamkottai, Pettai, Ravanasamudram and Thathankulam.