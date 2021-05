Railway parcel rate slashed by 33% in select trains

Madurai

Madurai Division of Southern Railway has slashed parcel rates by 33% in some of the trains with immediate effect.

A railway statement said that parcel rates for the select trains had been reclassified from Rajdhani to Premier and hence the slashing of rates.

Consequent to downgrading of parcel rate, one quintal of parcel by Nellai special train from Tirunelveli to Chennai will be charged ₹ 191 as against the old rate of ₹ 290, a railway statement said.

The new rates are applicable in Train No. 02632 Tirunelveli - Chennai Egmore Nellai special train, Train No. 06106 Tiruchendur - Chennai Egmore Chendur Special train, Train No. 02662 Sengottai - Chennai Egmore Podhigai Special train, Train No. 06852 Rameswaram - Chennai Egmore special train running via Thanjavur, Kumbakonam main line, Train No. 02206 Rameswaram - Chennai Egmore special train running via Vridhdhachalam chord line and Train No. 02652 Palakkadu - Dr. MGR Chennai Central special train running via Palani, Oddanchatram and Dindigul are downgraded as "Premier".