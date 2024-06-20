GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Railway packing machine derails near Tirupachethi railway station, train services hit

Madurai-Ramanathapuram train cancelled while Ramanthapuram-Madurai train was stopped at Manamadurai and the passengers were sent to Madurai by bus

Published - June 20, 2024 09:20 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau

A railway packing machine derailed near Tirupachethi railway station on Madurai-Rameswaram section around 5 a.m. on Thursday.

As a result, the Madurai-Ramanathapuram train, which leaves at 6 a.m. from Madurai was cancelled while the train in the opposite direction (Ramanathapuram-Madurai) was stopped at Manamadurai and the passengers were provided with alternative arrangements to reach Madurai by bus.

A senior official in the railways said the packing machine, which was being deployed as a part of maintenance work on the Manamadurai-Madurai stretch, derailed at Thoothai around 5 a.m. The packing machine was back on track after three hours with the use of heavy duty machines. At around 9.30 a.m., normal train services were resumed on the stretch.

An inquiry has been ordered to find out reasons for the derailment, the official added.

