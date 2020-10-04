Railway officials begin inspection of Pamban rail bridge

Madurai

04 October 2020 20:25 IST

A day after train services were suspended on Pamban rail bridge following an alarm raised by sensors over its stability, senior railway officials began inspection of the century-old sea bridge on Sunday.

Led by the Deputy Chief Engineer (Bridges), Southern Railway, Balasubramanian, the officials made trolley inspection of the bridge, especially the Scherzer’s span.

He was accompanied by Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordination), Mohideen Pitchai.

Mr. Balasubramanian said that he has just begun the inspection and refused to comment on the stability of the bridge. A senior divisional railway official has already said that trains, with passengers, would not be operated over the Pamban bridge as a safety precaution till the stability of the bridge was fully ensured.

Railway passengers who were to board the special train at Rameswaram railway station, were taken to Mandapam railway station by road for the second day on Sunday.

“The inspection is likely to continue for two more days,” a railway official said.

Southern Railway, in association with IIT-Chennai, had, in June, installed and tested, the working of Continuous Health Monitoring System for a round-the-clock monitoring of the stability of the structural member of the bridge.

Any variation in the stability of the bridge would be captured by the strain gauges installed there and give a real-time alert to the railway officials and IIT-Chennai team.

With Pamban being one of the highly corrosive environment, Railway officials have decided to replace the Pamban bridge with a new one, which is under construction.

“As a precautionary measure, trains are being run at a slower speed of 15 kmph on the bridge,” an official said.