Railway men should learn from farmers, truck drivers on putting up protest against Centre: SRMU president

January 11, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - MADURAI

The farmers’ protests in Delhi against three farm laws and the truckers’ and auto drivers’ protest in Nagpur against the new “draconian” law regarding hit-and-run cases had proved that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was not invincible, said Southern Railway Mazdoor Union zonal president C.A. Raja Sridhar.

Addressing the 96-hour relay fast by SRMU members pressing for revival of the old pension scheme here on Thursday, Mr. Sridhar said railway men did not have to strike work to press for their demands. “Even the information that the railway men have got ready for the strike will bring the Centre to the negotiation table,” he added.

Stating that the unorganised sectors of farmers and truck drivers had shown the way for protest for the railway men, Mr. Sridhar said had the railwaymen in the past feared about the backlash for protesting, the current employees would not have got all the benefits, including the wage restructure.

The protest for scrapping of the new pension scheme was because the corpus fund was being invested in share market. “It is highly volatile and there is no guaranteed return like the OPS (old pension scheme). Hence, we are insisting on the revival of the OPS and not the reduced OPS as proposed by the Centre. We will not compromise on this issue,” he added.

On the move to privatise railway infrastructure, Mr. Sridhar said the government-owned Integral Coach Factory (ICF) was able to manufacture one train set of Vande Bharat for ₹97 crore.

“However, the Centre wants to give further production of Vande Bharat coaches to two private companies, which will not invest money on creating infrastructure and use the railway assets and manpower and make VB train sets at a cost of ₹135 crore,” he said.

Besides, the new rakes would be maintained by the manufacturers for 35 years at an annual cost of ₹3.5 crore, he added.

He justified the demand for the OPS by railway men who had worked continuously even amidst COVID-19 threat and during floods.

