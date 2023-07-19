Railway men remember sacrifices of employees

July 19, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - Madurai

Members of Southern Railway Mazdoor Union paid respects to those who sacrificed their lives during the major railway strike held in 1960, here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the union Madurai divisional secretary, J.M. Rafi, said that the railway employees staged a major strike between July 11 to 15 in 1960 demanding fixation of basic and minimum salary, night allowance. During the nation-wide protest, over 67,000 employees were dismissed from service and equal number of workers wre suspended.

In a police firing, five railway employees were killed in Western Railway. He appealed to the workers to fight for upholding those workers’ rights. The union Assistant divisional secretary, V. Ramkumar, Seetharaman, Senthil were among those who were present.