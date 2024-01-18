GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Railway locopilots seek reduced working hours

January 18, 2024 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the All India Loco Running Staff Association staged a demonstration here demanding to classify the job of loco pilots as intensive and reduce their working time to six hours.

The protest by the association, affiliated to Dakshin Railway Employees Union, was led by its divisional secretary M. Jeeva and executive chairman Sivakumar.

The protesters said that the loco pilots were now forced to work continously for upto 12 hours.

“Gone are the days when the trains were run at 50 kmph to 75 kmph. Now the trains are run at a speed of 110 kmph to 130 kmph. Earlier, it took 15 minutes for the train to reach one station to another, now the next station comes within five minutes,” they point out.

“The concentration of the locopilots on the tracks and signals has to be at the highest level. The pilots experience mental fatigue early and it will compromise with the safety of the running train. Hence, they should have reduced working hours as recommended by the High Powered Committee,” he added.

The pilots also sought that they should not be made to work continuously for more than two nights so that they get adequate rest. The association also sought revival of the old pension scheme.

