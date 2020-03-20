Railway intensifies disinfection, health screening of passengers done

Health of passengers being screened at Madurai railway junction on Friday.

20 March 2020 20:22 IST

Madurai

The State Government Health Department, along with Railway Health Department, has jointly started screening passengers entering Madurai railway junction.

Besides taking up massive disinfecting exercise on the railway platforms and coaches of trains, all those entering the railway stations are asked to wash their hands with soap.

A health official said that medical officer from State Health Department, along with paramedical staff from the Railway Health Department, has set up help desk on both the Western and Eastern entrance of the railway junction since Wednesday.

While a facility has been provided for hand washing outside the railway platform, all those enter the premises are provided with hand sanitiser.

The passengers are screened with thermal scanners. The passengers’ travel history is asked and anyone who had travelled abroad in the recent past are asked to avoid travelling. Besides, they are asked whether they had any contact with foreigners or those who had recently returned from any foreign countries, the official added.

The railway health department has increased the frequency of disinfecting the entire railway premises. Besides mopping the floor with disinfectant, the common touch places like chairs, furniture, hand rails, lift buttons and charging points are taken special care.

“This work is taken up round the clock. All the frontline staff on the railway premises like health workers, railway booking clerks, travelling ticket examiners and other officials are given masks. Even at the railway offices, sanitiser bottles have been kept outside the offices,” an official said.

The mechanical department of Southern Railway has taken up cleaning of railway coaches. “Some 300 coaches are being cleaned every day. Disinfectant are being sprayed inside all coaches,” the official added.

Blankets were not issued to the passengers of AC coaches and curtains have been removed to reduce infection.

All summer special trains and few express and passenger trains have been cancelled owing to low occupancy.

As part of creating awareness of COVID-19, posters have been pasted and leaflets on precautionary measures to be taken are being distributed to the passengers at important railway stations.