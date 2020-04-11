Railway hospital to become a COVID-19 treatment facility

Collector T.G. Vinay has proposed to take over the entire Divisional Railway Hospital here and convert it into a dedicated COVID-19 treatment facility as per a Directorate General of Health Services notification.

Divisional Railway Manager V.R. Lenin has sought the approval of Southern Railway headquarters on the issue, according to railway sources.

Mr. Vinay, who is also the Chairman of District Disaster Management Authority, said this move was one of the several measures being taken to contain the spread and break the chain of transmission of COVID-19 infection.

“As per the guidelines of the Centre and State governments, we have to isolate all suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients. We plan to take over the entire railway hospital and convert it into a dedicated COVID-19 health centre,” he said in a letter to the DRM.

In the letter, a copy of which is available with The Hindu, the Collector has asked the DRM to hand over the 115-bed hospital with its existing infrastructure and manpower – doctors, staff nurses, pharmacists, lab technicians, paramedical and clerical staff and workers.

With 21 doctors on its roll, the hospital has three operation theatres and four-bedded intensive care facility. According to a railway source, the hospital registers an average of 60% occupancy.

The district administration has requested that all available drugs and consumables, all logistics and equipment (instruments for patients’ care) should also be handed over.

Meanwhile, National Federation of Indian Railwaymen has objected to the proposal of handing over the railway hospital to the district administration.

In its communication to the Principal Chief Medical Director, Southern Railway and the DRM, Madurai, its joint general secretary P.S. Suriyaprakasam said that railway staff, their spouses and wards and retired personnel, who availed treatment for various ailments at the railway hospital, would face the threat of infecting the virus in case the hospital was converted into a COVID-19 health centre.

Since the railways had converted many coaches into isolation wards, the government could use the coaches for treating COVID-19 patients instead of disturbing the systematic working of the hospital, he said.