Railway hospital staff baffled over training conducted in Hindi

MADURAI

24 October 2021 20:18 IST

Non-Hindi-speaking employees should not be compelled to attend it: MP

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan has deplored the railway using Hindi as the only medium of instruction for an online training programme on Hospital Management Information System for employees of railway hospitals, including non-Hindi-speaking staff.

In a memorandum addressed to Railway Minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw, Mr. Venkatesan said that only Hindi was being used for imparting the training that started on October 21. The non-Hindi-speaking employees from Tamil Nadu could not comprehend anything which defeated the very purpose of conducting the training programme.

Advertising

Advertising

Stating that many employees had complained to him about the issue, Mr. Venkatesan suggested that separate training classes in English could be conducted for the non-Hindi-speaking employees. He said that it would be better if the classes were conducted in regional languages so that the purpose would be fully served.

Till a separate training programme in English was conducted, the non-Hindi-speaking employees should not be compelled to attend the present training, he said.

Land for NIPER

Meanwhile, the MP met Union government officials requesting them to initiate efforts to take over the land for the proposed National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) in Madurai. The MP met the Union Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, S. Aparna, and Finance Secretary (Expenditure) T.V. Somanathan on Saturday and impressed upon them the need to take over the land.

“The project was proposed in 2012 and and a parcel of 100 acres of land was identified for it. I fear that if the land is not taken over for NIPER, it might go for some other projects,” Mr. Venkatesan said.