Railway ground in Madurai has encroached upon waterbody as per revenue records, alleges Madurai MP

March 03, 2024 11:29 am | Updated 11:29 am IST - Madurai

Madurai MP, Su. Venkatesan, has charged that 12 acres of Railway ground at Arasaradi has encroached upon a waterbody as per revenue records and Madurai district Collector M.S. Sangeetha, has initiated legal proceedings to retrieve it from Southern Railway.

Addressing at a meeting organized to celebrate the victory of “Save Madurai Railway ground protest” on March 3, Mr. Venkatesan said that he had written to Commissioner of Land Records, Chennai, on October 25, 2023 pointing that the land on which the Railway playground is located was mentioned as Ganapathiyendal Kanmoi, in revenue records.

The MP said that he had questioned as to how railway had encroached upon the land belonging to Tamil Nadu State Revenue Department and who had handed over it to the Railways.

Based on his petition seeking a detailed enquiry into the issue, Mr. Venkatesan said, the Madurai district administration and Revenue officials have confirmed that the land has been classified as water body in the revenue records.

Collector M.S. Sangeetha has initiated legal proceedings against railway for retrieving the land in Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.

“Railways have no documents [for ownership of the land]. When I first visited the railway ground many elders complained that it was a water body in the past and how could it belong to the railways now,” the MP said.

Mr. Venkatesan had launched a signature campaign against the Southern Railways’ proposal to hand over 40.61 acres of railway land of the railway ground and a portion of railway colony for commercial purpose.

When he handed over the memorandum with one lakh signatures to the Southern Railway General Manager, R.N. Singh, during a meeting in Madurai, the GM had promised to spare the railway ground.

