Railway gatekeepers report sick en masse in Madurai, Virudhunagar

Railway gatekeepers protesting at Railway Hospital in Madurai on Wednesday.

16 December 2020 20:15 IST

Protest against long working hours violating safety norms

Railway gatekeepers on Madurai-Kovilpatti broad gauge section reported sick en masse on Wednesday. They complained of fatigue caused by extended hours of work.

Senior railway officials held talks with their representatives and promised to settle their demand in a week’s time. Following the assurance, the gatekeepers returned to work.

The protest started with the gatekeepers reporting at Railway Hospital in Madurai and Virudhunagar, seeking that they be allowed to take sick leave en masse. When doctors refused, they lay down on the floor on the hospital premises.

Southern Railway Mazdoor Union divisional secretary J.M. Rafi, who took part in the talks, said the single-line section classified as “essential intermittent” was upgraded to “continuous route” based on rail/road traffic in 2018 after a job analysis done by railway officials.

Under the EI roaster, gatekeepers should work for 12 hours a day and six days a week if they were provided with official quarters at the work spot. If no quarters was provided, they should work for five days a week.

However, after the section was upgraded, the working hours were reduced to eight hours for six days a week. Thereby, the gatekeepers who were working on two shifts should be made to work on three.

Due to shortage of manpower, officials then insisted on two-shift working pattern for a brief while. However, it had not been changed for the last two years.

“Since, gatekeepers have an important role in safety and punctuality, any minor lapse in their work is viewed seriously. As the workers complain of fatigue due to long working hours in a busy section, SRMU intervened in the issue,” union assistant divisional secretary V. Ramkumar said.

Stating that 10 gatekeepers had been removed from service for lapses during the last year, Mr. Rafi said railway authorities should show the same concern on safety aspect by allowing them to work as per rules. It would reduce their burden and allow them to fully focus on their work.