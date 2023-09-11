HamberMenu
Railway gatekeeper terminated for gross negligence

September 11, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The services of the railway gatekeeper, M. Sivakumar, who failed to close the level crossing gate near Sivakasi on Saturday for safe passage of an express train, have been terminated on the charge of “gross negligence”.

Earlier, he was placed under suspension after the loco pilot alerted railway officials to the non-closure of the level crossing gate between Sivakasi and Srivilliputtur when he was operating Madurai-Sengottai Express train.

Upon noticing the level crossing being left open for road traffic even as the train was passing, the loco pilot brought the train to a sudden halt by applying emergency brake.

Initial enquiry revealed that the gatekeeper failed to close the gate despite instruction from Srivilliputtur Station Master to lock the gate to allow the express train to pass through safely. The gatekeeper, who was around the gate, hurriedly closed it after he noticed the train stopping midway.

In the termination order, the railway official termed the negligence of the gatekeeper “the highest safety threat” to the system of working.

Sivakumar had been working as gatekeeper on contract basis for the last one year.

