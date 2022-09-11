Railway gate to be closed for two days for maintenance

Special Correspondent THOOTHUKUDI
September 11, 2022 17:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A board announces closure of railway gate for two days in Thoothukudi. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

The railway level crossing gate between Toovipuram and Kurinji Nagar shall remain closed for two days - September 12 and 13 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., railway officials said here on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following maintenance works being undertaken in Thoothukudi and Milavittan railway stations, it had been proposed to close the level crossing gates for the workers to carry out the upkeep.

For the motorists and residents of Thoothukudi, there are four railway gates. Except for one location, where the railway-over-bridge existed, in other places, the gates would be closed for facilitating rail movement without hindrance. As a result, traffic congestion would be a routine affair for the commuters.

Though there were promises and talks to construct an underpass and an ROB in the other locations as well, they remained only in planning stage. Hence, the road users had to wait and proceed only after the gates were lifted. During peak hours, the vehicular movement was crippled and traffic police had a hectic time in regulating the vehicles.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meantime, the railways displayed boards asking road users to take an alternative stretch.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app