Railway gate to be closed for two days for maintenance

A board announces closure of railway gate for two days in Thoothukudi. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

The railway level crossing gate between Toovipuram and Kurinji Nagar shall remain closed for two days - September 12 and 13 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., railway officials said here on Sunday.

Following maintenance works being undertaken in Thoothukudi and Milavittan railway stations, it had been proposed to close the level crossing gates for the workers to carry out the upkeep.

For the motorists and residents of Thoothukudi, there are four railway gates. Except for one location, where the railway-over-bridge existed, in other places, the gates would be closed for facilitating rail movement without hindrance. As a result, traffic congestion would be a routine affair for the commuters.

Though there were promises and talks to construct an underpass and an ROB in the other locations as well, they remained only in planning stage. Hence, the road users had to wait and proceed only after the gates were lifted. During peak hours, the vehicular movement was crippled and traffic police had a hectic time in regulating the vehicles.

Meantime, the railways displayed boards asking road users to take an alternative stretch.