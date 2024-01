January 10, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Railway gate 407 on Virudhunagar-Sattur highway near Virudhunagar new bus stand would remain closed between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday in view of maintenance work taken up by railway officials. A statement said that people could use other roads in the vicinity.