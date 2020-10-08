Railway employees take pledge to follow norms

Railway employees took a pledge to scrupulously follow all COVID-19 precautionary measures, here on Thursday.

Divisional Railway Manager V.R. Lenin administered the pledge to officials, who in turn administered it to the staff of their departments.

The employees took the pledge to be always vigilant and bear in mind at all times the risk to the individual employee’s life and that of the colleagues. They promised to take all precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, follow and encourage others to follow appropriate practices such as always wearing face masks in public places.

They assured that they would maintain a minimum distance of six feet from others, wash hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water to win the fight against COVID-19.

These precautions were aired through public address system and displayed through posters at all important railway stations to create an awareness among the travelling public. This campaign would continue to alert the travelling public, the DRM said.