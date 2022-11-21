Railway employees honoured for saving passenger who was standing on steps outside locked coach of a speeding express train

November 21, 2022 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Madurai

Three railway employees were honoured for their swift action in stopping a speeding express train in order to rescue a passenger who had boarded the steps of a locked coach at Tirunelveli Railway junction on November 2.

Madurai Divisional Railway Manager P. Ananth, honoured Section Engineer S. Balamurugan and coach maintenance staff B. Gnanasekaran and R. Ramachandran, with cash award and certificate of merit, at the weekly safety review meeting held at the Madurai Divisional office here on Monday.

Two empty coaches, in locked condition, were attached to the rear of the weekly Tirunelveli-Mumbai Dadar Express, which left Tirunelveli on November 2, for periodical overhauling by Konkan Railway.

One passenger, Saravana Arunachalam, who had a reserved accommodation in sleeper class coach, reached the platform even as the train started to leave. In a hurry, he jumped on the steps of the last coach of the train with the hope of getting into it without knowing that its doors were locked.

The coach maintenance staff, who were on usual rolling examination, noticed the passenger hanging outside the coach in a precarious position. They knew that it would be difficult for the passenger to hang on to the coach of the speeding train which had its next halt only at Kovilpatti after crossing 65 km.

They alerted the Station Master at Tirunelveli and also the Section Engineer, who was travelling in the train inspecting onboard housekeeping service.

Mr. Balamurugan, alerted the locopilot and the train manager about the passenger standing outside the locked door, and asked them to stop the train.

By then, the train had picked up speed and it stopped only midway after crossing Gangaikondan railway station.

The passenger was disembarked and allowed to continue his journey in the sleeper class coach. He was cautioned about the danger in boarding a moving train.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager T. Ramesh Babu, Divisional Mechanical Engineer Mahesh Gadkari, Divisional Security Officer Mohaideen Pitchai were present.