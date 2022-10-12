Railway employees go on fast

Sundar S 5988
October 12, 2022 18:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of Southern Railway Mazdoor Union on Wednesday staged a hunger strike here pressing the Centre to give up its move to privatise the railways.

The one-day protest was led by union divisional secretary J. M. Rafi. MLAs, G. Thalapathi and M. Boominathan, addressed the protesters.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They said the Centre was keen on privatising profit-making public sector units in favour of some corporates without bothering about employees and their families. The union was also opposed to privatising railway stations and express trains. Privatisation of trains would lead to increase in train fare which would affect the passengers.

The union protested against the move to introduce fixed-term contract for employees. They wanted lakhs of vacant posts in railways filled up and revocation of the new pension scheme.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Assistant divisional secretary V. Ramkumar was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app