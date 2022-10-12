Railway employees go on fast

Members of Southern Railway Mazdoor Union on Wednesday staged a hunger strike here pressing the Centre to give up its move to privatise the railways.

The one-day protest was led by union divisional secretary J. M. Rafi. MLAs, G. Thalapathi and M. Boominathan, addressed the protesters.

They said the Centre was keen on privatising profit-making public sector units in favour of some corporates without bothering about employees and their families. The union was also opposed to privatising railway stations and express trains. Privatisation of trains would lead to increase in train fare which would affect the passengers.

The union protested against the move to introduce fixed-term contract for employees. They wanted lakhs of vacant posts in railways filled up and revocation of the new pension scheme.

Assistant divisional secretary V. Ramkumar was present.