Railway employee ends life

December 17, 2022 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

A railway employee allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in one of the coaches of an express train at Kanniyakumari railway station on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

 Sources in Government Railway Police said Kanniyakumari railway station pointsman Swaminathan, 54, of Mahadhanapuram near Nagercoil, who reported for duty on Friday morning, went missing at night. When his colleagues searched for Swaminathan in the night hours, they could not find him.

 On Saturday morning, the body was found hanging from the window of one of the coaches in Kanniyakumari railway station.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

 Inspector of Police Catherine Sujatha rushed to the spot and sent the body to Government Medical College Hospital at Asaripallam for post mortem. Further investigations are on.

 Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US