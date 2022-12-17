  1. EPaper
Railway employee ends life

December 17, 2022 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

A railway employee allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in one of the coaches of an express train at Kanniyakumari railway station on Saturday.

 Sources in Government Railway Police said Kanniyakumari railway station pointsman Swaminathan, 54, of Mahadhanapuram near Nagercoil, who reported for duty on Friday morning, went missing at night. When his colleagues searched for Swaminathan in the night hours, they could not find him.

 On Saturday morning, the body was found hanging from the window of one of the coaches in Kanniyakumari railway station.

 Inspector of Police Catherine Sujatha rushed to the spot and sent the body to Government Medical College Hospital at Asaripallam for post mortem. Further investigations are on.

 Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

