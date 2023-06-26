Railway contract workers complain of being forced to clean train toilets with bare hands

June 26, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST

Chairman of National Commission for Safai Karamcharis M. Venkatesan and railway officials were shocked when a railway contract employee complained that the contract employees were forced to clear blockages in toilets of trains with their bare hands.

He also submitted video evidence that showed contract employees inserting their bare hands into the commode of train toilets. “Each one of us has frequently suffered skin allergy because of repeatedly cleaning the commodes without gloves. Often we have to pull out napkins and liquor bottles from the toilets,” he said.

Many of the contract employees, who were present at the review meeting on implementation of Prohibition of Employment of Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, agreed with their applause.

The Chairman, who watched the video clippings on a mobile phone, showed them to Divisional Railway Manager P. Ananth.

The employee complained that they were not given any safety gear such as helmets and gloves. When they insist that they be given gloves, the contractor says he could supply only one pair each month to an employee,” he said. Similarly, when they work under the bogey, they were not given helmet to protect their head, he added.

During the interaction, the contract employees also complained that they were paid only around 50% of the railway-approved wages. Besides, they did not get other benefits such as provident fund, Employees’ State Insurance, and bonus. A woman complained that she received nine phone calls from her supervisor asking her not to make any complaint to the commission.

Later, during the interaction with the press, Mr. Venkatesan said that he had instructed the railway officials to make a detailed enquiry into the complaint of cleaning the toilets with bare hands. The contract may be terminated. “After inquiry, we may go for a legal case against the contractor,” he said.

With regard to underpayment of wages and non-extension of PF, ESI and bonus benefits, Mr. Venkatesan asked the railway employees to ensure that they received them. Till then, the funds meant for the contractor could be withheld, he said.

In order to prevent such complaints of underpayment, the Chairman recommended introduction of Direct Payment System wherein the administration would directly make payment to the contract employees.

In Madurai Division, the Departments of Environment and Housekeeping (EnHM), Operating, Mechanical, Commercial, Electrical-Operation and Medical have engaged 615 housekeeping contract workers.

