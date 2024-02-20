GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Railway Board chief inspects new Pamban bridge

February 20, 2024 10:01 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chairperson and CEO of Railway Board Jaya Varma Sinha inspected the new Pamban bridge under construction on Tuesday.

She also held a brief meeting with officials of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited which executes the work, and held discussions on status of the construction work. She emphasised on safety and sustainability in bridge construction which is crucial for ensuring uninterrupted connectivity.  Following this, the inspection of Dhanushkodi was done with focus on the scope of Rameswaram - Dhanushkodi new line project.

As part of a two-day visit to Southern Railway region, she conducted a comprehensive review of infrastructure and station redevelopment projects in progress. 

Ms. Jaya Varma conducted a window trailing inspection by a special train from Madurai to Mandapam. 

General Manager of Southern Railway, R.N. Singh; Chief Administrative Officer, Construction Organisation, Chennai Egmore, Amit Kumar Manuwal; Principal Chief Operating Manager, N. Sreekumar; Principal Chief Engineer, Desh Ratan Gupta; and Chairman and Managing Director, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, Pradeep Gaur, accompanied her.

