Railway associations seek revival of Old Pension Scheme

Rejecting the Union government’s Unified Pension Scheme, members of a few railway employees union, including Dakshin Railway Employees Union (DREU), demanded restoration of old pension scheme. A protest demonstration, led by DREU’s divisional president K. Raju, was held on the railway premises here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, divisional joint secretary R. Sankaranarayanan said pension was the right of the employees and both the new pension scheme and the unified pension scheme recently announced by the Centre were against their interest.

The employees also urged the Union government to constitute the Eighth Pay Commission for revising the pay structure. Their other major demand was removal of ceiling for bonus and filling up of vacant posts in railways. The protesters also sought 4% reservation for differently abled railway employees in promotion.

DREU divisional secretary M.C. Andran and divisional secretary of All India Loco Running Staff Association M. Jeeva were among those who spoke.