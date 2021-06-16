Rail traffic suspended on Pamban bridge

Officials have suspended rail traffic on Pamban bridge following an alarm raised by the continuous health monitoring system installed in the bridge in the early hours of Wednesday.

“In view of stress in a portion of the bridge, we suspended rail movement as a precautionary measure,” a railway official said. Stating that a team from IIT-Madras, which installed the sensor on the bridge, would inspect and study it, the railway official said only after the stability of the bridge was ensured train services would resume.

Southern Railway has made the following changes: Train No. 06617 Rameswaram– Coimbatore Weekly Special train, scheduled to leave Rameswaram at 7.25 p.m. on Wednesday, was fully cancelled. Train No. 05119 Rameswaram– Manduadih Weekly Special train, scheduled to leave Rameswaram at 11.55 p.m. on Wednesday, is rescheduled to leave at 11.55 p.m. on Thursday. Train No. 02206 Rameswaram– Chennai Egmore Special train, scheduled to leave Rameswaram at 8.25 p.m. on Wednesday, was partially cancelled between Rameswaram and Mandapam. It was rescheduled to start from Mandapam at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.