December 27, 2022 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - MADURAI

Suspension of train movement over Pamban bridge will continue till December 31, according to a statement.

Experts from IIT-Madras, the monitoring agency for the century-old Pamban rail bridge, along with railway officials conducted an inspection of the bridge. Analysis of the strength of the bridge was under way. Train movement on the bridge would continue based on the outcome of the analysis and suggestion from the experts, it added.