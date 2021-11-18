Madurai

Rail traffic restored

Rail traffic that remained hit for a week due to landslide near Eraniel has been restored on Thursday.

A railway statement said that the traffic was restored at 1.45 p.m. Consequently, all train services were run as usual.


