Rail traffic on Pamban bridge suspended again

Rail traffic on Pamban sea bridge was suspended again on Wednesday, a day after resumption of rail movement on the century old bridge.

Railway sources said that an alarm raised by the health monitoring system, installed by IIT-Madras, on the bridge suggested strain on the structure at 6.30 a.m. on Wednesday following which traffic was suspended.

Following a similar alert, the bridge was closed for train movement on June 16. After experts attended to it, train services resumed on Tuesday.

All trains from Rameswaram had been temporarily suspended up to Mandapam. All trains that had originated were short-terminated at Mandapam. Special bus services were arranged at Rameswaram and Mandapam stations, a railway statement said.