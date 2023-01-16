ADVERTISEMENT

Rail passengers get back their property intact

January 16, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - PARAMAKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

After alighting from a train at Paramakudi railway station on Monday morning, an elderly couple were in a state of shock when they realised that they had left their handbag in the train, which contained 11 sovereigns of gold jewellery and a mobile phone costing about ₹ 4.65 lakh.

Ramu alias Ramachandran (70) and his wife Muthulakshmi (60) of Pazhankulam village near here arrived here from Chennai at 6 a.m. The train was proceeding to Rameswaram.

The Railway Police, who were informed about the incident, immediately alerted their counterpart in Ramanathapuram. As the train approached the railway station, a team led by Sub-Inspector Mohanraj got into the coach and found the bag. When they checked, the property was intact.

On information, the couple rushed to the railway police station and identified the jewels, worth ₹ 4.65 lakh. The mobile phone too was in the bag, police said and handed them to the passengers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US