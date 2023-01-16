Rail passengers get back their property intact

January 16, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - PARAMAKUDI

After alighting from a train at Paramakudi railway station on Monday morning, an elderly couple were in a state of shock when they realised that they had left their handbag in the train, which contained 11 sovereigns of gold jewellery and a mobile phone costing about ₹ 4.65 lakh.

Ramu alias Ramachandran (70) and his wife Muthulakshmi (60) of Pazhankulam village near here arrived here from Chennai at 6 a.m. The train was proceeding to Rameswaram.

The Railway Police, who were informed about the incident, immediately alerted their counterpart in Ramanathapuram. As the train approached the railway station, a team led by Sub-Inspector Mohanraj got into the coach and found the bag. When they checked, the property was intact.

On information, the couple rushed to the railway police station and identified the jewels, worth ₹ 4.65 lakh. The mobile phone too was in the bag, police said and handed them to the passengers.