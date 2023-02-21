Rail passengers face hardship due to lack of coordination among officials: MP

February 21, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - MADURAI

Lack of coordination among railway authorities, Madurai district administration and Corporation officials is inconveniencing railway passengers who are going to Koodal Nagar railway station, according to Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, Mr. Venkatesan said passengers faced a lot of hardship due to lack of proper signages and streetlights, and bad condition of roads.

After talking to officials in different departments, he said, he found that there was no coordination among them. “Corporation officials say they were not informed in advance of the change in operating trains from Koodal Nagar railway station instead of Madurai railway, where engineering works are under way,” he said.

Trains originating from Madurai junction like Pandian Express and Vaigai Express were operated from and terminated at Koodal Nagar station. “Even the road that leads to the station is not motorable. At least 10,000 people will be using Koodal Nagar station till the completion of the engineering works scheduled for March 3,” the MP said.

Corporation Commissioner had promised to repair the roads in the next two days. Already some streetlights had been attended to.

“The passengers are confused as no signboards have been kept in Anaiyur to direct the passengers to the right road leading to the railway station,” Mr. Venkatesan said, adding he had planned a joint inspection along with officials of all departments on Wednesday night.

The CPI (M) MP said he would take up with the Southern Railway General Manager the issue of making Koodal Nagar station a second terminal for Madurai railway station in view of traffic congestion. “This will help operate and stable more trains for the benefit of Madurai passengers,” he added.

Efforts would be taken to provide a link from the rail overbridge for the benefit of passengers going to Koodal Nagar station, he assured.

Earlier, he held discussion with Divisional Railway Manager P. Ananth on Madurai railway station redevelopment works.

The MP said the ₹347-crore project would increase the capacity of the station to handle 1.60 lakh passengers a day as against the present 49,000 passengers. The work to be completed in three years would provide separate entry and exit points for vehicles and additional parking facilities for two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

Similarly, a sub-way to connect Periyar bus stand with the railway junction would be constructed under the project.