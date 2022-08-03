Rail overbridge to come up on Theni-Madurai Road

Work expected to be completed in 12 months

Work expected to be completed in 12 months

THENI

A bhoomi puja was performed on Wednesday for the construction of a 1.7 km long rail over-bridge on Theni-Madurai Road close on the heels of Theni getting its first train facility to Madurai in May after nearly 12 years.

The National Highways authorities told reporters that the bridge, which has been planned on the Madurai-Cochin NH-49 and which has got the administrative sanction from the Union Ministry of Surface Transport, would be constructed from Mary Matha School to Scheme Road. It would have 38 pillars and was expected to be completed in 12 months.

This facility, when completed, would ensure free flow of heavy vehicles to long destinations and the service road underneath the bridge would give much needed space for vehicles plying within Theni limits.

A joint press release issued on Wednesday by the Highways Department and the police department stated that hereafter vehicles coming from Theni-Madurai and Madurai-Theni should use the right side of the NH four-way lane as two-way until the construction was completed on the left side of the proposed ROB in the first phase.

Welcoming the ROB, Theni district merchants association president K. S. K. Natesan said that at a time when several cities have many such facilities, Theni district had got its first bridge now. “Better late than never,” he added.

The new facility was much needed for Theni as the traffic has been increasing constantly. Theni was an important connecting point to Kerala for vehicles coming from many southern districts and other nearby towns, he noted.