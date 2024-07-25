GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rail overbridge to come up at Fourth Gate

Published - July 25, 2024 09:11 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan hands over computer patta to a resident in Thoothukudi on Thursday.

Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan hands over computer patta to a resident in Thoothukudi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

A rail overbridge will be built at Fourth Gate, situated west of the new bus stand, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan said.

 After handing over computer patta to 90 persons in Thoothukudi on Thursday, Ms. Geetha said steps have been taken to build the RoB at Fourth Gate and the railway ministry has admitted that there is feasibility for constructing the bridge for hassle-free movement of traffic. Hence, construction work would start soon, she said.

The Minister informed that the State government had given ₹425 crore for infrastructure development works in Thoothukudi Corporation alone.

