ADVERTISEMENT

Rail overbridge near Maharaja Nagar farmers’ market inaugurated

March 15, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The 800 metre-long rail overbridge on Sivanthipatti road in Palayamkottai. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

After prolonged wait for nearly a decade, the rail overbridge near Maharaja Nagar farmers’ market was inaugurated on Friday, which will ensure uninterrupted crossing of the manned level crossing at this spot whenever it is closed for Tirunelveli – Tiruchendur trains.

 In the presence of Speaker M. Appavu and District Collector K. P. Karthikeyan, Minister for Finance Thangam Thennarasu inaugurated the 800 metre-long rail overbridge constructed at a cost of ₹26.30 crore.

 The bridge will be of great help to the residents living in Thiyagaraja Nagar, Anbu Nagar and Maharaja Nagar, especially for the students going to the school every day. Since, two trains cross this busy point between 7.30 a.m. and 9.30 a.m. everyday, the students crossing this spot to reach their schools in the morning face huge hardship with the vehicles waiting in long queue on both sides. In all, the manned level crossing is closed 14 times a day.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dyandeorao, Mayor P.M. Saravanan, Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US