Rail overbridge near Maharaja Nagar farmers’ market inaugurated

March 15, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
The 800 metre-long rail overbridge on Sivanthipatti road in Palayamkottai.

The 800 metre-long rail overbridge on Sivanthipatti road in Palayamkottai. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

After prolonged wait for nearly a decade, the rail overbridge near Maharaja Nagar farmers’ market was inaugurated on Friday, which will ensure uninterrupted crossing of the manned level crossing at this spot whenever it is closed for Tirunelveli – Tiruchendur trains.

 In the presence of Speaker M. Appavu and District Collector K. P. Karthikeyan, Minister for Finance Thangam Thennarasu inaugurated the 800 metre-long rail overbridge constructed at a cost of ₹26.30 crore.

 The bridge will be of great help to the residents living in Thiyagaraja Nagar, Anbu Nagar and Maharaja Nagar, especially for the students going to the school every day. Since, two trains cross this busy point between 7.30 a.m. and 9.30 a.m. everyday, the students crossing this spot to reach their schools in the morning face huge hardship with the vehicles waiting in long queue on both sides. In all, the manned level crossing is closed 14 times a day.

 Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dyandeorao, Mayor P.M. Saravanan, Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab and others were present.

