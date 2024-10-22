Rail operations up to Rameswaram likely by middle of November, says Southern Railway General Manager

Rail operations between Mandapam and Rameswaram railway stations using the new Pamban rail bridge are likely to resume by mid-November, said Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh.

After inspecting the newly-built bridge on Tuesday, Mr Singh said that inspection for track clearance by Commissioner of Railway Safety is likely to be taken up this month-end.

Rail operations on the old Pamban rail bridge remains suspended since December 2022 owing to the worn-out condition of the bridge caused by corrosion.

Mr. Singh said that he was satisfied with operation of the vertical span of the new Pamban rail bridge.

Given the number of rail movements on the bridge, the existing single railway line between Mandapam and Rameswaram was sufficient for rail operation. “The present single track can handle up to 40 rail movements in a day. Only when the rail traffic increases and crosses the threshold limit will a second railway line is warranted,” he said.

On electrification of Ramanathapuram - Rameswaram section, he said that Southern Railway had entered into a memorandum of understanding with INS Parandu, the naval base in Uchipuli. Under the MoU, the naval base is required to deposit funds required for laying the detour line between Valantharavai and Uchipuli stations for facilitating extension of the air strip of the naval base. “If the fund is deposited by INS Parandu, the railways will complete the work for shifting the railway track within two years. As of now electrification work between Ramanathapuram and Rameswaram is under way for operating AC locomotives on the section,” he said.

With respect to the decision on preserving the old Pamban rail bridge, Mr Singh said that experts would study the feasibility of dismantling and preserving it. Based on the study, Southern Railway would take a call, he added.

Madurai Divisional Railway Manager Sharad Srivastava was present.