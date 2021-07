Rail link to Rameswaram island will remain suspended for two months till mid-September as railway authorities will take up engineering works on Pamban sea bridge.

A statement said that eight pairs of trains will be suspended from July 14/15 to September 14/15. Some of the weekly trains will remain suspended till September 20/21.

They are Train No. 02205/02206 and Train No.06851/06852 Chennai Egmore-Rameswaram-Chennai Egmore; Train No. 06849/06850 Tiruchi-Rameswaram-Tiruchi.

Train No.06618/06617 Coimbatore-Rameswaram-Coimbatore (weekly);

Train No. 06780/06779 Rameswaram-Tirupati-Rameswaram (tri-weekly); Train No. Manduadih-Rameswaram-Manduadih (weekly), Train No. 06733/06734 Rameswaram-Okha-Rameswaram (weekly) and

Train No. Bhubaneswar-Rameswaram-Bhubaneswar (weekly) trains.