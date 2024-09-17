Rail clips found removed on track for 130 metres near Paramakudi railway station

Around 400 elastic rail clips that fasten the railway track with concrete sleepers were found removed near Paramakudi railway station on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Government Railway Police have registered a case of under Section 151 of Railways Act, 1989 for damaging of railway property.

Superintendent of Police, GRP, Tiruchi, P. Rajan, who rushed to Madurai, enquired a keyman, Senthilkumar, who was the first to notice the removal of pandrol clips for nearly 130 metres between Sudiyur and Paramakudi railway station. However, the keyman was let off on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, railway employees staged a demonstration protesting against the detention of the keyman by the railway police for the enquiry.

The police said that the clips on the inner side of the left track were seen removed and were lying between the tracks. Senthilkumar, who was on patrol duty, noticed the danger and alerted the railway officials.

He also stopped the Madurai-Rameswaram passenger train that was about the cross the section. After temporarily restoring the track, the train was allowed to move with caution at a slower speed. The train suffered detention for some five minutes, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the clips had been removed within a short time, the police suspected that somone who has the expertise in railway work could have been behind the crime. The police also have a suspicion on the railway contract workers.

The police have planned to conduct an enquiry with the locopilots of the trains that had passed through the section since Monday morning.

Further investigation is under way.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.