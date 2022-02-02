Raid in stone quarries

Following complaints of illicit mining, a team of officials led by Revenue Divisional Officer, Cheranmahadevi, Sindhu, conducted a check in 8 stone quarries in Radhapuram taluk on Wednesday.

This is the second check after the then Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi, Sivakrishnamurthy-led team raided the stone quarries in this region on August 8 last that unearthed illicit quarrying to the tune of several crores of rupees.

After complaints about rampant illegal mineral mining, especially illicit quarrying of stones from the quarries in Radhapuram Taluk, Collector Vishnu inspected a few spots at Irukkanthurai in Radhapuram taluk in July last. After confirming illicit quarrying of stones, he chaired a meeting to tell the revenue, police and mining department officials to put in place credible surveillance to curb illegal mining of all sorts of minerals. He made mandatory only two routes via the check-posts at Kaavalkinaru and Anjugraamam to take minerals to Kanniyakumari or Kerala.

The sand and the minerals being mined in Tirunelveli district should be taken with valid permit to Kanniyakumari district only via Anjugramam or Kaavalkinaru check-posts, which means that sand or stone-laden vehicles that use other than these two routes would be seized and cases registered. Whenever the sand or stone-laden vehicles cross these check-posts, the policemen or officials deployed at these points will check the permit for type of mineral, quantity, permit date, hologram etc. and punch it so that it cannot be used again for transporting illegally quarried sand and the minerals. If any violation is found, criminal action will be initiated against the drivers and the owners of the vehicles and it will lead to seizure of the vehicles used for illicit sand or mineral mining, he had warned.

He instructed the tahsildars to convene the taluk-level committees twice a month to discuss the complaints against the illicit quarrying, about checking illegal quarrying of sand and the minerals and take appropriate action. The action taken report should be submitted in the district-level meeting.

On their part, the Village Administrative Officers should alert instantly their higher-ups – Revenue Inspectors, Tahsildars, police and the Department of Mines – about illegal quarrying or stocking of minerals, if any, in the areas under their jurisdiction. Those who fail to honour this instruction will face serious action, he had warned.

Against this backdrop, Mr. Sivakrishnamurthy, along with his team of 30 officials, raided 19 quarries in Radhapuram taluk, mostly in and around Irukkanthurai and Koodankulam villages on August 8 last. The raid that lasted for more than 9 hours to ascertain the quantum of minerals mined and the areas of mining was conducted at the stock yards and the routes being used to transport the quarried minerals also.

As the inspection brought to light rampant illicit stone quarrying and the licensee failed to appear before the Collector to deny the charges with evidence, license given for the quarry was cancelled.

The latest round of raid was conducted in 8 quarries in Soochikulam and Irukkanthurai by Ms. Sindhu and her team including Radhapuram Tahsildar Yesurajan till Wednesday evening.

“The quarries inspected today belong to a DMK heavyweight. We’ve found a range of violations which will come to light soon,” said sources in the inspection team.