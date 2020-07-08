Gang nabbed; ganja, mobile phones seized

SIVAGANGA

08 July 2020 18:48 IST

A three-member police team nabbed a seven-member gang near Ayyanarkoil tank at Maangudi in Tirupuvanam police station limits on Wednesday. It seized 22 kg of ganja, six mobile phones, eight two-wheelers, seven aruvals, three ‘veechu’ aruvals, among others, from the gang.

Among the seven, six had criminal cases pending in many police stations while one had 40 cases pending against him.

SP V Varun Kumar (Ramanathapuram SP, holding additional charge of Sivaganga district), told reporters that the gang used to waylay gullible people, barge into sand quarries in isolated places and indulge in robbery or burglary in houses or business establishments during night. Murugan, 38, of Avarangadu Tirupachethi here, who was wanted in 10 districts, would escape to a far off place after committing a crime and remain underground. He would strike again in another district after spending the money,’ the SP said.

Advertising

Advertising

Appreciating the Special Branch team for specific input and tip-off, the SP said the Manamadurai DSP Rajesh, Inspector Elumalai and others had worked in a very coordinated manner in nabbing the gang.

Ajaydevan, 20, Mukulan of Vembathur, Kaliswaran, 20, of Kalayarkoil, Rajesh Kannan, 32, of Tirunagar Madurai, Naveen Raj, 22, Pechiamman Padithurai from Madurai and others had role in murder cases in Madurai and Sivaganga districts.

The police sent them to judicial custody after registering cases.