Raid in Sub-Registrar office in Karaikudi; V&AC police seize ₹15,320 in cash

August 05, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - KARAIKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A team of police officers from the Department of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption conducted a raid at the Sub-Registrar office II in Karaikudi in Sivaganga district on Friday.

Police sources said that following specific information, a team led by DSP John Britto conducted the checks. On seeing the police, a staff in the office allegedly threw a packet through the window. Police immediately seized the cover and found some cash inside.

On investigations, they also seized ₹11,500 from the office for which the personnel were unable to give account. Three documents were seized from the premises.

Further investigation was on.

