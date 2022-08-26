Rahul’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ will lay foundation for ‘Kamaraj Rule’ in Tamil Nadu, says Alagiri

‘It should infuse fresh hopes in the minds of everyone who believes in democracy and the rule of law’

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri addressing a party meeting held in Thoothukudi on Friday to discuss arrangements for the launch of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ by party leader Rahul Gandhi In Kanniyakumari on September 7. | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh

The proposed Kanniyakumari to Kashmir ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, to be launched by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on September 7, will give the much-needed foundation for reviving ‘Kamaraj Rule’ in Tamil Nadu, according to Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri.

After meeting party office-bearers and cadre from Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts on Friday to discuss preparations for the yatra, Mr. Alagiri said Mr. Rahul was to undertake the ‘padayatra’ for liberating the country from the “divisive and anti-people ideologies” of the RSS and the “anarchic” rule of the BJP.

Hence, all Congress cadre should give their best to this “noble effort” of Mr. Gandhi by ensuring their presence in Kanniyakumari on September 7 and walk along with the leader.

“At least 10 lakh Congress cadre should gather in Kanniyakumari for the inaugural event as this march will provide the much-needed foundation for the Congress to revive ‘Kamaraj Rule’ in Tamil Nadu. Since what is going to happen in Kanniyakumari on September 7 will reflect across the country during the 148-day-long ‘yatra’ covering 3,500 km, the Tamil Nadu Congress should showcase its might with renewed vigour. It should infuse fresh hopes and confidence in the minds of everyone who believes in democracy and the rule of law in the country,” Mr. Alagiri said.

According to him, the ‘padayatra’, besides exposing the “sinister designs of the RSS and the BJP for dividing the people on religious grounds”, would also tell the public about the Narendra Modi-led government’s “failures on all fronts” like anti-people and pro-rich economic policies, inflation and farmers’ suicides.

On Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi’s remarks that G.U. Pope had “de-spiritualised” Thirukkural in his English translation, Mr. Alagiri said the Governor, who had crossed all limits by preaching RSS ideologies in all the functions he was participating, had portrayed the “secular work” of Thiruvalluvar as a “religious book”. The Congress cadre and the secular forces should fight this ‘cultural invasion’ being orchestrated by the RSS, an “all-powerful opponent”, through its followers on every possible platform.

Congress MPs Vijay Vasanth, Jothimani and Su. Thirunavukkarasar, MLAs and senior leaders participated in the meeting. Similar meeting was organised in Palayamkottai in the night.